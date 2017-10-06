ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY\nlocal food, music, and children’s activities\nResidents and friends gather again to celebrate the abundance in their neighborhoods and the greater Milwaukee community at Harvest Day. Harvest Day honors the bounty of Walnut Way’s urban gardens and community revitalization efforts and provides activities for the whole family; local food, music, and children’s activities. Informational booths from Milwaukee-area organizations and vendors selling goods will be on-site throughout the day. \n\nFOR MORE INFORMATION\nThis event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions please call the Walnut Way office at 414.264.2326 or email info@walnutway.org. Individual and Group Volunteers are welcome.
Walnut Way
2240 N. 17th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
