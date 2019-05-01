Spike & April Duo (6:30pm)

‘Spike & April’ (Mike Judy and April Pate) is an acoustic duo playing songs from the worlds of jazz, rock, reggae, blues , swing and Mike’s original songs - many from his days in the 80’s in the Milwaukee/Racine band Hot Canary. Mike was also a founding member of Semi Twang. He also was the founder and leader of the experimental orchestra called “Spike and the Eargoggles” which showcased many of Milwaukee’s musically talented players.

Both Spike and April have unique singing styles that blend smoothly together and Spike’s guitar work offers a perfectly tasteful accompaniment. Come for a listen! This date is their debut at the Cheel! www.spikeandapril.com