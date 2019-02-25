Spin Down on Bourbon Street DJ Battle and Dance Party

The Cooperage 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Every summer PrideFest hosts one of the city’s biggest dance parties at its enormous dance pavilion. At this event, female and non-binary artists will compete for a chance to perform at that coveted stage. Ricky Royale hosts this DJ battle and dance party, which will feature a performance from the Extra Crispy Brass Band and a set from last year’s champion DJ Dripsweat. Tickets are $15 or $25 per couple.

