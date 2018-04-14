SpiritFaire: Weekend 1
Ferch's Malt Shoppe & Grille 5636 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
A weekend of films & panel discussions:
Saturday, April 14:
Noon --"Money & Death;" Dealing with the Elderly
2pm -- "Past Lives;" Regression Therapy
6pm -- "Valley of the Shadow" a Faust tale
Sunday, April 15
Noon -- "Star Paths;" Universe as a Hologram
2pm -- "Mediumship;" Who speaks for God?
4:30pm -- Women in Independent Film
6:00pm -- "Enraptured;" a modern Virgin Mary
$6 advance, $7 general, per program, $15 day pass
Info
Ferch's Malt Shoppe & Grille 5636 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129 View Map
Film