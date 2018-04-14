SpiritFaire: Weekend 1

A weekend of films & panel discussions:

Saturday, April 14:

Noon --"Money & Death;" Dealing with the Elderly

2pm -- "Past Lives;" Regression Therapy

6pm -- "Valley of the Shadow" a Faust tale

Sunday, April 15

Noon -- "Star Paths;" Universe as a Hologram

2pm -- "Mediumship;" Who speaks for God?

4:30pm -- Women in Independent Film

6:00pm -- "Enraptured;" a modern Virgin Mary

$6 advance, $7 general, per program, $15 day pass

Ferch's Malt Shoppe & Grille 5636 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129 View Map
4144448397
