Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Event

Brew City Crafters LLC will have more than 90 artists, crafters & vendors on hand for our Spring Fling event which kicks off our 2018 events but marks our final show at American Serb Hall. We will have a wide variety of booth categories represented including woodwork, photography, textile crafts, food/snacks, fashion, health & beauty, home good and more!

We are partnered up with the Wisconsin Humane Society for this show and every vendor of this fair as well as Brew City Crafters LLC will make a donation to WHS that will assist them in getting them supplies they need.

We invite you to come out and support a great cause with us!

This event has free admission, free parking and is 100% indoors - visit us rain, snow or shine!