Musician and songwriter Annie Clark – aka St. Vincent – is one of the most distinctive artistic voices and arrestingly original guitarists of her generation. Her recent album, the self-titled St. Vincent , won her “album of the year” designations from the NME, the Guardian, and Entertainment Weekly. In 2014, St. Vincent performed on the season finale of Saturday Night Live and, in 2015, she won the Grammy for Best Alternative Album. She has been the recipient of the Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award and the Q Maverick award, both given for outstanding innovation in the arts.

St. Vincent has partnered with PLUS1 to ensure $1 from every ticket goes to support leading organizations providing prevention, treatment, and resources for opioid addiction, a public health epidemic ravaging communities across the country.