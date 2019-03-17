St. Patrick's Day Concert at Carthage College

“Myths and Legends”, a program of music for St. Patrick’s Day, will be presented by the Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band, under the direction of James Ripley, at the A. F. Siebert Chapel on March 17, beginning at 1:00 pm.

Admission to the concert is free, and open to the public. Doors to the Siebert Chapel will open at 12:30 prior to the event.

Featured on the concert will be the commission premiere of “Quicksilver” by Stacy Garrop, as performed by the Wind Orchestra with faculty member Andrew Carpenter as alto saxophone soloist. “Quicksilver” is a setting of several scenes following the mythological figure Mercury, from his birth and youthful mischievous manner to his duties in guiding souls to the underworld following death. The saxophone soloist plays a multiple, and virtuosic, role in this piece as it serves to portray a variety of characteristics of the protagonist as well as taking on the role of Pluto.

For more about the Carthage College music program, please visit:

https://www.carthage.edu/music/