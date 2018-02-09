We are excited to be kicking off the countdown to St. Patricks Day with "St. Practice Day" at the Three Lions Pub!

Practice pouring the Perfect Pint with Guinness Brewery Ambassador Jimmy Callahan! Pour your own Guinness and get all the tips and tricks on how to make it a perfect pour every time.

Enjoy an evening at the pub with lots of laughs, great company, and of course some great brews!!!