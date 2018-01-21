Stained Glass Seminar

to Google Calendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Stained Glass Seminar 9:00 am – 1pm

Sunday: January 21

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together. The supply fee of $5. (paid to the instructor) covers all supplies needed.

Instructor: Melanie Hovey

Supply fee: $5 to instructor

Fee: $45

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Stained Glass Seminar - 2018-01-21 09:00:00