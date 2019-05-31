Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

3 Shows!

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 7:30PM

Saturday, June 1, 2019 - 7:30PM

Sunday, June 2, 2019 - 2:30PM

Doors open one hour prior to showtime

The Riverside Theater

It burst on the screen on 1980 – the sequel to Star Wars, and the second of the original trilogy. See it again with John Williams’s thrilling music performed live by the Milwaukee Symphony as this cinema classic unspools at the Riverside!