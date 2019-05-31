Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
3 Shows!
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 7:30PM
Saturday, June 1, 2019 - 7:30PM
Sunday, June 2, 2019 - 2:30PM
Doors open one hour prior to showtime
It burst on the screen on 1980 – the sequel to Star Wars, and the second of the original trilogy. See it again with John Williams’s thrilling music performed live by the Milwaukee Symphony as this cinema classic unspools at the Riverside!
Info
Film, Live Music/Performance