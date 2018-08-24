TBEY will be hosting StarGazed Benefit Concert on Friday, August 24th at Turner Hall Ballroom. The Benefit will consist of live entertainment from local artists as well as a national recording artist. Doors open at 6:30pm and show starts at 7:00pm-10:30pm. There will be a reception on the balcony for V.I.P ticket holders starting at 7pm. VIP guests will have the opportunity to network, priority seating, enjoy catered appetizers, cocktails and meet with some of our artists, and receive autographed t-shirts. VIP guest will then join our other guests as they sit back, relax and enjoy the show. To boost our fundraising efforts, we will host a silent auction in VIP as well.

\ Featuring

Sammie

Grace Weber

Kelly Kellz

The Birches

DJ Shawna

Local Talent

ADI

Antoine Reynolds

Chelsea Stingley

Elle Rennee

Khalil Baker

Marx Solvila