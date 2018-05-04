Stars War II.V: The Empire Strikes Back to the Future

Variety Hour Happy Hour is at it again! From the same creative team that brought you Stars War: One Magic Sithmas and Stars War II: Galactic Boogaloo comes the third chapter in their hilarious parody saga, Stars War II.5: The Empire Strikes Back to the Future! Luke Skywalker doesn’t have much time after the destruction of the first Death Star as he uncovers a plot to prevent him from ever being born! Now he must go back in time to help his parents fall in love… Force knows they need it!

Stars War II.5: The Empire Strikes Back to the Future is an irreverent but loving send-up to Disney’s Star Wars with an 80’s era Campus Comedy twist, starring: Brian Bayer, Marcus Beyer, Nick Firer, Laura Holterman, Harry Loeffler Bell, Erik Koconis, Rob Maas, Liza Marie, Stacy Pawlowski, Andrea Roedel-Schroeder, and Ron Swanson

With Special Guests: Mario Lankeith Robinson and Ryan Lowe

Written by: Brian Bayer, Nick Firer, Laura Holterman, and Ron Swanson

Tickets $15 at the door, 10$ online or with toy to donate to Sojourner Truth House Family Peace Center. Friday, May 4th and Saturday, May 5th at 8pm