Stars War II.V: The Empire Strikes Back to the Future
ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Variety Hour Happy Hour is at it again! From the same creative team that brought you Stars War: One Magic Sithmas and Stars War II: Galactic Boogaloo comes the third chapter in their hilarious parody saga, Stars War II.5: The Empire Strikes Back to the Future! Luke Skywalker doesn’t have much time after the destruction of the first Death Star as he uncovers a plot to prevent him from ever being born! Now he must go back in time to help his parents fall in love… Force knows they need it!
Stars War II.5: The Empire Strikes Back to the Future is an irreverent but loving send-up to Disney’s Star Wars with an 80’s era Campus Comedy twist, starring: Brian Bayer, Marcus Beyer, Nick Firer, Laura Holterman, Harry Loeffler Bell, Erik Koconis, Rob Maas, Liza Marie, Stacy Pawlowski, Andrea Roedel-Schroeder, and Ron Swanson
With Special Guests: Mario Lankeith Robinson and Ryan Lowe
Written by: Brian Bayer, Nick Firer, Laura Holterman, and Ron Swanson
Tickets $15 at the door, 10$ online or with toy to donate to Sojourner Truth House Family Peace Center. Friday, May 4th and Saturday, May 5th at 8pm