Event time: 10am-5pm

The Starving Artists’ Show is an annual outdoor art show held on the west lawn of Mount Mary University. It features over 200 local and national artists in ceramics, painting, jewelry, fibers, sculpture and more. All artwork is priced for $100 or less. Admission is $10 and helps to support student scholarships. Do not miss this show sponsored by the Mount Mary Alumnae Association, going 49 years strong. For more information, visit mtmary.edu/sas.

This year’s featured artists include:

• Angela and Ryan Steenhagen (Delafield, Wis.): Together, they specialize in making cufflinks and jewelry out of vintage watches. Some can be worn every day, while others are larger statement pieces.

• Connie Pelzek (Hales Corners, Wis.): Inspired by how colors and patterns interact within nature, she incorporates actual leaves and uses a combination of dry brush, transparent overlays, spattering and dripping in her paintings.

• Nicholas Bowers (Mequon, Wis.): Embracing the freedom in making art, his glass works are organic, free-flowing and based on botanicals.

• Theresa Brunson (Milwaukee): Intrigued by different textures and fabrics, she often incorporates fabric from Nigeria and Mali to merge her African culture into her handbags.

• Karen Williams-Brusubardis (Milwaukee): Welcoming the fluidity of places from her memory, she paints each place as an evolution of her memory.

• James Steeno (Milwaukee): Enjoying the immediacy of working with transparent watercolor, his paintings features Wisconsin landscapes mixed with a little bit of humor.

• Pam Talsky (Waterford, Wis.): One of the many unique baskets she has woven is structured like the winding mountain roads she traveled up and down while in India.

• Ryan Peters (Waukesha, Wis.): Loving the uncontrollable nature of raku firing, he makes each piece of pottery one-of-a-kind through original designs and layers of color.

• Alicia Miklavicic-Franz and Janie Esposito (Waukesha, Wis.): This mother-daughter pair hand-dyes recycled clothing for scarves that feature innovative design elements, such as collars, hoods and pockets.

Price: Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free.