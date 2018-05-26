Steel Yard London - Saturday tickets

Saturday 26th May Bank Holiday Weekend 2018

Creamfields Presents - Steel Yard ‘Common Ground’

Above & Beyond

Eli & Fur

Gabriel & Dresden

Genix & Sunny Lax

Grum

Milan Bluestone

Oliver Smith

Spencer Brown

** Please note - the opening times are estimated until we receive the exact timings. The venue is Finsbury Park – subject to contract *

Info
Activist
+92341178791
