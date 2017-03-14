Stein & Dine 2017

Event time: 2pm - 6pm

Your favorite beer, cheese and sausage festival is back for its 5th year! Join the Shepherd Express as we celebrate all things Wisconsin! Enjoy unlimited samples from the state’s finest breweries, cheese artisans, sausage makers, local restaurants, distilleries and wineries. All guests will receive a complementary Stein & Dine sampling glass to use for the day and take home! This is a 21+ event and identification will be checked at the door.

• General Admission Tickets: $40 in advance / $50 at the door

• VIP Admission Tickets: $75 in advance / $90 at the door

Limited VIP tickets are available; make sure to grab yours now! VIP tickets include a special tasting hour (1pm-2pm) where you can mingle with the brewers, cheese artisans and sausage makers as well as try specialty beer and food items without any wait!

Tickets >>

This is an adult only event. No admittance to anyone under the age of 21. IDs will be checked at the door. Management reserves all rights.