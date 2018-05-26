Steny's Walker's Point Block Party

There’s a Guinness Book of World Records for just about anything you can imagine, and this weekend Steny’s will set out to break one of them. On Sunday, the second day of its Walker’s Point Block Party, the bustling Walker’s Point sports bar with attempt to set the record for the world’s largest Bloody Mary toast. Show up by 4:30 p.m. if you want to be a part of history. The block party will also feature craft beer tastings, and music from Saving Savana and The Toys on Saturday, as well as music from The Cheap Shots and Almighty Vinyl and a bags tournament on Sunday.