Still Life Drawing-4 Week Class
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
We will gather objects from around the gallery to compose a still life landscape. Students will learn basic techniques such as shading, controlling tones, composition and drawing methods. Learn how to see with an artist’s eye and capture what we see on paper. Classes are kept small to ensure individualized attention and instruction. 4 week session-Saturdays
Instructor: Julie Latayan Fee: $75
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts