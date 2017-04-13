Event time: Fridays & Saturdays, two shows each evening, 7 & 9 pm

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS - an evening of short film + theater (with a sleeping theme). 8 international short film and the world premiere short play, THE BED, an introspective look at man's existence from birth to death and the significance his bed plays throughout his life.

$1 from every tickets sold goes to Hunger Task Force.

Everyone who attends the show has a chance to win one of five grand prizes - a Steinhafels' queen bed, one-night stay at County Clare Irish Inn, certificate to St. Moritz Salon / Shorewood, wine tasting for 4 at Vintage 38 Wine Bar & Craft Beer Lounge / Greendale and a one-year family membership to Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum.

Rishi Tea will provide tea samples for EVERY patron for EVERY show. Other sponsors include Milwaukee Blacksmith, Tosa Yoga Center, Sherpers, Blum Coffee Gardens, American Science & Surplus, Serenity Soap Works, Bittercube Bitters, Pops Kettle Corn, Gold Canyon Candles and Knueppel Healthcare Services.

Music from Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges and Grammy-winner George Winston, voice narration by Wisconsin Public Radio personality Norman Gilliland help bring to life Jeffrey James Ircink's short play, THE BED, an homage to his father Jim, who loved to sleep.

April 21-22, 28-29, May 5-6, 12-13 at The Alchemist Theatre in Bay View. Two Shows nightly - 7 & 9 pm. Show lasts one hour and 20 minutes with no intermission. Show is rated PG-13.

Price: $20, tickets at door or online @ http://www.thealchemisttheatre.com/