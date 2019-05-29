STRATFORD FESTIVAL ON FILM - The Tempest

Downer Theatre 2589 N Downer Ave Milwaukee, WI 53211, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The Stratford Festival’s latest film, The Tempest, directed for the stage by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino and for the screen by Barry Avrich, premières at theaters across the United States. The stage production was a truly historic event, featuring theatre legend Martha Henry as Prospero, more than five decades after she made her Stratford debut as Prospero’s daughter, Miranda, in the 1962 production of the play.

Downer Theatre 2589 N Downer Ave Milwaukee, WI 53211, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
414-962-3120
