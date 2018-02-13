STRFKR w/Reptaliens

Since the release of their 2007 debut album, STRFKR have relentlessly toured across the globe, delivering to their fans a guaranteed non-stop dance party. With four proper albums, and a recently released three volume Vault series (of completely unreleased material never before shared outside of the band) STRFKR has a wealth of dance party hits at their disposal. Their career-spanning live set is a sweat-drenched, laser-soaked affair highlighted by their homemade light show