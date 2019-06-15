Stride & Glide with Walk Leader, LeRoy Butler

Join Walk Leader LeRoy Butler on June 15 for the 10th Annual Stride & Glide for IndependenceFirst! Walk on Team LeRoy or buy a space to take a selfie or get an item signed!

The annual family-friendly Stride & Glide Run/Walk/Roll plus WERQ and Kids’ Activities is a great day of outdoor activity in support of IndependenceFirst. We’re extra excited because this year is also IndependenceFirst’s 40th Anniversary of serving the community.

The festivities will take place at our main office, 540 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, with the Run/Walk/Roll traveling through Walker’s Point and the Harbor District. Come explore our neighborhood before joining us for WERQ, kids’ activities and lunch—there’s plenty of parking! New this year, participants will also have a chance to try our new adaptive gaming equipment.

Walk on Team LeRoy (Walk with LeRoy, Special T-shirt and Magnet) for $100 per person. The general registration cost is $30 for adults and youth ages 12 and older. The cost includes event participation, a t-shirt and lunch. Kids 11 and under are invited to participate for free (free registration does not include an event t-shirt).

$20 while supplies last—(1) selfie for (1) person (must bring own camera) OR (1) item signed by LeRoy Butler. If you want more than one person in the selfie each person needs to purchase a selfie space. Selfie/signing at same time as Awards Ceremony—Awards available for pickup after ceremony.

Corporate Team Registration is also available.

Note: no dogs allowed except service dogs

For more information or to register, visit StrideAndGlide.org