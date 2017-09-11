Stritch Theater Presents: The Burials
Cardinal Stritch University 6801 N. Yates Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: 7:30pm Wed, Fri, Sat and 2:00pm Sun
Price: Tickets are $10.00 for general admission, and may be purchased online or at the box office. Seating will be downstairs in our intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3033571. Contact boxoffice@stritch.edu or call (414) 410-4171 for additional ticket and performance information.
Theater & Dance