Stritch Theater Presents: The Burials

A MILWAUKEE PREMIERE, “The Burials” follows Sophie, a valedictorian millennial who's life is shattered when her brother goes on a high school shooting rampage.

A modern adaptation of “Antigone”, this Milwaukee Premiere opened at

Steppenwolf in November 2016. “The Burials” follows Sophie, a valedictorian millennial who’s life is shattered when her brother goes on a high school shooting rampage. Thrust into the national spotlight, Sophie finds herself torn between preserving her brother’s memory against his abject vilification in the media, and preventing her father (a republican senator) from using the rampage for his own political ends.

Performance Dates & Times:

Friday, October 20 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, October 21 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, October 22 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 25 @ 7:30pm

Friday, October 27 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, October 28 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, Octoboer 29 @ 2:00pm

“The Burials” will be set intimately in the Black Box studio theater and include video actor

footage shot in collaboration with the Visual Art Department.

“The Burials” will be presented in collaboration with the University Wide “Common Read”

exploring the epidemic of gun violence in America.

For more information, visit the Stritch Performing Arts website at http://www.stritch.edu/Events/Theater-Performance-The-Burials-en.