Stritch Theater presents "The Mousetrap"

Event time: 7:30pm Fri 7:30pm Sat 2:00pm Sun 7:30pm Thurs 7:30pm Fri 7:30pm Sat 2:00pm Sun

The longest running play in the world, The Mousetrap opened in London's west end in 1952 and still runs today. A classic Agatha Christie murder mystery, our intimate studio version will set the audience inside the classic English Tudor style home with a front row seat to the suspense. Join the ranks of the hundreds of thousands of audience members who keep the secret of who done it!

Written by Agatha Christie, Directed by Mark Boergers

"The Mousetrap" is performed in the DOWNSTAIRS STUDIO THEATER at the Joan Steele Stein Communications and Fine Arts Building on the Cardinal Stritch University Campus. Entrance to the Studio Theater is through the main building entrance and directly down the stairs in the Main Building Lobby.

For more information, please visit the Cardinal Stritch University Theater website at http://www.stritch.edu/Academic-Programs/arts-sciences/Departments/Theater/the-mousetrap/.

Price: Tickets cost $10 general admission. They can be purchased online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2552202 or by contacting the box office at boxoffice@stritch.edu or calling 414.410.4171.