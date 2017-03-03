Event time: 8pm

Styx

Tuesday, March 28

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. Terms that describe a Super Bowl champion? Well, almost. These are words that define the core essence of Styx, the multi mega million-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage. The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last.