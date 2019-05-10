Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 4th Anniversary Show!

Come celebrate Milwaukee's Longest-Running Monthly Stand Up Show!

Four years of comedy and art on the Var Gallery stage!

Comedic and artistic tastes are subjective. Some people like Bill Burr and Picasso. Others prefer Maria Bamford and Andy Warhol. SUBJECTIVE, exclusively at the intimate and stylish Var Gallery and Studios, is a showcase where the comedians are the artists and their sets, the work of art. Each comic on display will prepare an artist statement and at the close of the show, we’ll take questions and critiques from the audience. By the end of the night, our hope is that there is no question in the audience’s minds: comedy is art.

Featuring Seth Davis (CHI), Sarah Mattox (CHI), Raegan Niemela (MKE), Vik Pandya (CHI) and Eric Smith (MKE). With special guest, Elisa Salvat (MKE)

Curated and hosted by Kaitlin McCarthy

Tickets:

$10 online

$15 door

Presented by: Milwaukee Comedy and Var Gallery & Studios

This month, Var Gallery presents the 5th annual 30x30x30 Exhibition:

Each year in January select artists are challenged to create one piece of art a day for 30 consecutive days. Each piece of art [must be able to stand on its own] and be no larger than 6”x6”x6”. Always the biggest show of the year in terms of revenue, attendance and quantity, this year an additional 10 artists have been included, making the total number of exhibiting artists jump from 30 to 40 artists. Displayed will be a whopping 1,200 distinct works of art. Friday, April26th, Var Gallery will showcase all of these artists creating one of the most unique and expansive gallery experiences in Milwaukee.