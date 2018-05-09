Suicide: The Ripple Effect is part of a global mission to reduce suicides and attempts. The film highlights the journey of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive, find recovery, and #BeHereTomorrow!

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A. As part of our recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Rogers Behavioral Health is sponsoring the following screening of this important film. Proceeds will support local suicide prevention efforts.

Tickets must be purchased prior and at the link provided: gathr.us/screening/22896