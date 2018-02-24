Summer in Feb DUNK TANK!

As part of our Summer in February Weekend, The Milwaukee Craft Brewery League brings you the Summer in February DUNK TANK! The Explorium Brewpub has partnered with Broken Bat Brewing Company, D14 Brewery and Pub, MobCraft Beer, Sprecher Brewery, Biloba Brewing Company, Eagle Park Brewing Company, and Delafield Brewhaus to bring some summer fun to our patio in winter! Oooohhhh... it's going to be cold!

Each of the mentioned breweries will have a beer on tap at our outside bar, we'll have a dunk tank set up on our patio, and brewers from these breweries will be on hand to be dunked! Pours of each breweries beers will be $5, or you can take three shots at the brewer for $5 and get the satisfaction of dunking them AND earning a free beer from their brewery!

Brewers will rotate into the tank based on crowd support! Our vote is for Henry from MobCraft.... You've seen him on Shark Tank, now see him in the DUNK TANK!!! lol. All brewers will take a turn!