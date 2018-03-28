Summer with Monika
UWM Union Cinema 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
THIS SCREENING IS FREE FOR UWM STUDENTS AND UNION CINEMA MEMBERS
$5 General Admission
PRESENTED AS A PART OF THE INGMAR BERGMAN RETROSPECTIVE
Easily Ingmar Bergman’s most influential work, Summer with Monika is the summer fling film that inspired many long after it. Bergman weaves a wildly sensual and erotic story of two teenagers who spend a whirlwind summer of romance in seclusion, avoiding their parents and responsibilities for as long as they can before their inevitable return to reality.
(Ingmar Bergman, Sweden, Swedish w/ Eng. Sub, 96 min, DCP, 1953)