Easily Ingmar Bergman’s most influential work, Summer with Monika is the summer fling film that inspired many long after it. Bergman weaves a wildly sensual and erotic story of two teenagers who spend a whirlwind summer of romance in seclusion, avoiding their parents and responsibilities for as long as they can before their inevitable return to reality.

(Ingmar Bergman, Sweden, Swedish w/ Eng. Sub, 96 min, DCP, 1953)