Summer Social 2018
South Shore Terrace & Beer Garden 2900 S Shore Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The Summer Social is the Foundation’s annual summer celebration of the community and our allies. The Social started as a small garden party has grown to a staple event that raises critical funds to support our program work throughout the year. Our grant making, scholarship and convening programs support the urgent needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Southeastern Wisconsin. Join us for an evening of friendship, food, cocktails and the best silent auction of the summer!
Info
South Shore Terrace & Beer Garden 2900 S Shore Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Festivals, Misc. Events