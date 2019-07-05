SummerStage of Delafield presents: “A Night at the USO 1944”

As part of its Midsummer Medley, SummerStage ofDelafield presents two charming family-friendly acts. “A Night at the USO 1944”performs July 5 and August 10, and magician Glen Gerard wows audiences on July 6.All performances start at 7:00 p.m. at the SummerStage venue within the Lapham PeakUnit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.“If you’ve never been to our stage, our Midsummer Medley is the perfect way toexperience SummerStage,” said Board President Leah Teske. “The series features avariety of family entertainment at a reasonable price–all under a moonlit summer night!”A Night at the USO 1944 transports the audience back to a time when swing and bigband helped to define a culture despite World War II raging all over the globe. Thenostalgic musical tribute features all local performers.Magician Glen Gerard’s hilarious show integrates magic, comedy, sleight of hand, andmind-reading, with plenty of audience participation. Families are sure to love this show,which is back by popular demand.Tickets for Midsummer Medley acts are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For moreinformation and for tickets, visit ​summerstageofdelafield.org​.SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs andblankets is recommended. A limited number of lawn chairs are available for rent. Foodand beverage carry-ins are welcome. Admission into Kettle Moraine State Forest –Lapham Peak Unit, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an annual state park sticker or aspecial $5 parking pass for SummerStage events.