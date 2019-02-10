Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Civilian Life
NŌ STUDIOS 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The BFR’s Sunday Night at the Movies: Independent Film Series presents:
"CIVILIAN LIFE"
After a few too many tours of duty and missions overseas, a mother/wife returns home to deal with her family and changed surroundings. This mission may serve to be her toughest ever.
Director: Rubin Whitmore II
Exclusively screening in Wisconsin at Nō Studios’ state of the art theater
MUST RSVP via Eventbrite - FREE Admission
Doors open at 5:30
Movie starts PROMPTLY at 6p
Q&A with filmmaker afterwards along with a meet and greet in the Nō Studios gallery/bar.
Powered by Black Film Review (BFR)