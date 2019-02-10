Sunday Night at the Movies: Indie Film Series: Civilian Life

The BFR’s Sunday Night at the Movies: Independent Film Series presents:

"CIVILIAN LIFE"

After a few too many tours of duty and missions overseas, a mother/wife returns home to deal with her family and changed surroundings. This mission may serve to be her toughest ever.

Director: Rubin Whitmore II

Exclusively screening in Wisconsin at Nō Studios’ state of the art theater

MUST RSVP via Eventbrite - FREE Admission

Doors open at 5:30

Movie starts PROMPTLY at 6p

Q&A with filmmaker afterwards along with a meet and greet in the Nō Studios gallery/bar.

Powered by Black Film Review (BFR)