Sunrise Yoga on Red Lion Patio

Relax and enjoy your practice on one of the best rooftop patios in the city! Head to Red Lion Pub on June 2nd for the launch of Sunrise Yoga with Zen Gen at 9am.

For only $15, start your Saturday with some stretching and sun salutations guided by Brandi Hayes-Fink, from Zen Gen Yoga. These classes will be a vinyasa inspired yoga practice, linking breath to movement and mind to body while saying good morning to the day.

After class we will be serving a healthy and energizing

breakfast, with a complimentary mimosa courtesy of Red Lion Pub, to keep you going throughout the day. Though some classes will have treats provided, our full breakfast menu will be an extra cost to the yoga class.

Sign up ahead of time at zengenyoga.com/schedule or pay the morning of!