Ready to show off your famously secret Chili recipe???

Join us at the Three Lions Pub for our FIRST Super Community Chili Bowl! ALL are welcome to participate in this Chili Cook-Off!!

Catch the Super Bowl at the Pub and bring your families famous Chili for a chance to be crowned our 1st Chili Bowl Champion!

Only $10 to enter your Chili and Winner Takes All. A 2nd and 3rd prize will also be presented. All that is needed is to provide a crockpot of your delicious Chili for samples. Final voting will take place around the Super Bowl half-time. A popular vote will name the winner, sooooo be sure to bring many friends as well to vote for your Chili ;)

Not a cook, no worries! Join us anyways and purchase a pint during the Super Bowl to enjoy samples of the contestant's Chili's and cast your vote for your favorite!

Pre-registration of Chili Bowl participation is required. Please call the pub at 414-763-6992 to get your name on the list, contact devan@threelionspub.com, or use the Eventbrite Link to RSVP to the Super Community Chili Bowl event.

Let the BEST CHILI WIN!!!!