Supper Club Jazz: Dreamland, the music of Thelonious Monk

Supper Club Jazz Night! Featuring Dreamland, the music of Thelonious Monk. featuring DJ Tarik

for dinner reservations: http:// reservations.companybrewing .com/

or call (414) 930-0909 (walk-ins always welcome)

$10 cover

About Dreamland ==> https://www.facebook.com/ jamiebreiwickmusic/videos/ 1541261999282926/

Dreamland is:

Jamie Breiwick, trumpet

Jonathan Greenstein, tenor saxophone

Mark Davis, piano

Clay Schaub, bass

Devin Drobka, drums

“Trumpeter Jamie Breiwick continues to pursue his Miles Davis-cum-Don Cherry influences, often pushing plummy accents into a slippery swing and, like a master baker, he consistently kneads the thematic material into whole, rounded melodic ideas. As the bandleader, he’s also imaginative and intrepid in delving into the mysterioso depths of the Monk book. Breiwick has an assurance and dedication to the material that I think would’ve made Monk proud, even though he was known as an often-exacting bandleader.”

Kevin Lynch, nodepression.com

“The ever-occupied, constantly creating Breiwick is a musical force of nature.”

Bobby Tanzilo, onmilwaukee.com

“If you wonder if Milwaukee can sound like New York, give the latest by this trumpeter a spin and wonder no more.”

Midwest Record