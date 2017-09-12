Event time: 6-8:30pm

Surface Design Construction

Wednesday, October 11th 6-8:30pm

Expand your knowledge of surface design/decorating techniques in this workshop. The group will work on pre-made clay tiles at various stages to create visual and textural interest. See what happens when making textile impressions, clay stamps and slip decorations wet clay. Additionally learn Sgrafitto, carving, etching and appliques on firm clay. Layering glaze, washes and using resists on fired clay will also be part of this class. Bring your own textiles or tools that you think would make interesting textures and experiment!

Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $30

