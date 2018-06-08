Swing Chevron presents Charleston Dance Battle & Music Video Shoot with Cream City

SWING CHEVRON PRESENTS CHARLESTON DANCE BATTLE AND MUSIC VIDEO SHOOT WITH CREAM CITY SWING- FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH 8PM

$8.00

Swing Chevron presents Charleston Dance Battle and Music Video Shoot with Cream City Swing. Hot club violin and guitar music will accompany the contest to determine who's got the hottest moves in town! Cream City Swing will MC and judge the competition which is available to all levels (there will still be plenty of seating available for those not participating in the contest.) Also, Milwaukee's own Swing Chevron will be capturing shots of the evening for a music video, so come dressed to the nines and ready to misbehave!

Music starts at 8pm