Symphony: Audra McDonald, presented by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Audra McDonald
She electrified Broadway in Ragtime and Master Class. Now, the Tony award-winning Audra McDonald joins the Milwaukee Symphony for an evening of American song. From pop to standards and from Hollywood to Broadway. The Chicago Sun-Times raves, “…she is vocal beauty, with blazing emotional fire.”
