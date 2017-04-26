Symphony Band & University Band Spring Finale Concert
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7:30pm
The UWM Symphony Band and University Band give their final performance of the 2016-2017 season.
Price: General – $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $8 Students and under 18 – Free Majors and Music Directors – Free
Info
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts