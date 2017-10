×

No singer embodied the sound of late-’00s R&Bmore than T-Pain, the gregarious, good-humored party animal who popularized themost divisive sound in music: Auto-Tune. Despite popular perception, T-Paincould sing just fine without the effect: For

, he delivered his hits “Buy U A Drank (ShawtySnappin’)” and “Up Down (Do This All Day)” al naturale, sans pitch correction,and rarely sounded better. T-Pain hasn’t released an album since hisdisappointing 2011 effort Revolver,but has continued lending his voice to other people’s tracks, appearing onrecent projects from Chance The Rapper, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown and manyothers.