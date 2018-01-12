Table of the Saints 3rd Annual M L K Weekend Celebration

Our weekend celebrates the life and work of Dr. King. This years theme will be "Remembering the dream as we revise the approach for today." Friday, January 12th is our Lecture/Luncheon at 11:30 am and Saturday, January 13th at 9:30 am our Prayer Breakfast with the Lecturer and Keynote Speaker in the person of Pastor Richard D. Shaw of St. Matthew C.M.E. here in Milwaukee. We look forward to the lesson, food, celebration and fellowship. The events are 25.00 per day please contact us by email or phone.