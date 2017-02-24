Event time: 8pm

35 Concerts Present

Taj Express:

The Bollywood Musical Revue

Saturday, March 18

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Taj Express explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations. Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, this dazzling international sensation will take audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society during their 2017 US tour. The production is a high energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music.