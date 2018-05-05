Talk Derby To Me!

It's Derby Time! Join us at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row for an afternoon of Sipping on Mint Juleps, over the top hats, and an exciting build up to 5 minuets of racing ...

But honestly, we are excited to be getting fancy all day long with Kentucky Derby drink specials, best hat contest and more!

Being featured we will have, Mint Juleps, Kentucky Mules, Bulleit Old Fashioned Cocktails and Bulleit shots. Fancy dress is encouraged and a best hat contest will take place after the main event.