Tangled Lines w/Wolfgang Maximilian
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Tangled Lines is kicking off the 2018 season with a show at one of the longest running music clubs in Milwaukee. They will be playing their album "History of Blue Eyes" in its entirety, mixed with some cover songs that are sure to get you moving across the floor.
It's going to be an amazing night with Wolfgang Maximilian opening at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
Info
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance