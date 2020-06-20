Teach-in, Speak Out! Uprisings and Police Brutality in Milwaukee

Like all urban areas throughout the United States, Milwaukee has a long history of institutionalized racist violence against its Black community. The time has long passed to eliminate the racist institutions in our society, but continued violent oppression by the security state apparatus and the large-scale indifference (or outright opposition) of white people toward the struggle for Black liberation, has made progress toward abolishing the police, or at least bringing them under control, and the systems that perpetuate state violence against black people, extremely difficult.

The recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sean Reed, Joel Acevedo, Alvin Cole and dozens of others at the hands of police officers, has sparked uprisings across the country. Black and brown people, backed by white allies, have declared that they will not, cannot go on under these conditions. The present uprising in Milwaukee is of a specific historical material character due to the battles for Black liberation that have taken place here over the past century. The history of these struggles is invaluable because it informs us not only why the present movement has taken the form that it has, but how we can improve on our strategies based on past successes.

This event is organized and led by Black members of the PSL and other organizers from the black community. People of all races, sexualities, gender identities, nationalities and religious affiliations are encouraged to attend, but this is an event focusing on Black voices and Black histories. This being said, we want to reserve as much space as possible for questions from and discussion by Black community members.

-Lauryn Cross is a Black Queer organizer originally from the Sherman Park neighborhood of Milwaukee. She first got her start with the Rufus King HS Action Change Education (ACE.) coalition where they planned actions around various social justice issues. Shortly after she joined the Youth Climate Action Team (YCAT) focusing on climate justice. Currently she organizes with Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the recently refounded Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR).

-Christiaan Cocroft is an organizer and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), Milwaukee chapter. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While attending, he took courses focused on social inequality in America. He first got into organizing through attending political rallies and events, which led him to being introduced to the PSL. Christaan is a student of Black liberation history and theory, with his main influences being the Black Panther Party, and its leaders such as Huey P. Newton, Bobby Seale, Fred Hamption, and Angela Davis. Some of his other influences include Malcolm X, Assata Shakur, H. Rap Brown, and Kwame Ture (formerly known as Stokely Carmichael).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

-Malik Pitchford is a writer, student, and organizer from Milwaukee. He attends DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, where he studies political science and the African & Black diaspora. Malik has written and published articles covering topics such as race, politics, and capitalism in America. His introduction to Black liberation movements stems from his love of reading. Some of his favorite thinkers include Malcolm X, W.E.B. DuBois, Assata Shakur, and Carter G. Woodson.

This event is geared toward having a safe and family friendly atmosphere, so please wear a mask and practice social distancing. We will be in a large field so there will be more than enough space to spread out.

Water and packaged food will be available.