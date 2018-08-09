The Temptations and The Four Tops will serenade the Main Stage crowd on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. After more than 50 years of performing, The Temptations continue to prosper, propelling popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. The group will bring their classics like “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” to the Main Stage. The Temptations received the 2013 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they are recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Artists; multiple members of The Temptations have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Legendary vocal quartet The Four Tops, originally hailing from Detroit, will share the stage with The Temptations. Known as one of the first defining bands of the 60s Motown sound, The Four Tops are immediately recognized for their hits like “Ain’t No Woman,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” They stood out and gained fame for featuring a baritone as the group’s lead singer, when similar bands in the 1960s were featuring tenors.

All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.