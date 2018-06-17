The Tempters Father's Day Reunion

Milwaukee's own Temptation Tribute Band, "The Tempters" and The Midwest Funk Band, are back together for a one time Reunion, Father's Day June 17th. These guys sang and danced together since 1997, ending their legendary run about three years ago. You won't want to miss this epic performance. Don't miss Bruce, Robin, Vincent, Rodney, Donte, Joe and Tyriq Johnson who is coming all the way from Vegas to wow us with his beautiful first tenor voice. Also joining them will be a great up and coming group "The Reconstruction Band" and all time favorites "The Jazzy Jewels" Tickets $25 Available at Eventbrite.com The Tempters, Torrences House of Threads, both locations and Terri Lynns Express. Thank you for your support, Byron & Beverly Dedmon - Double B Entertainment.