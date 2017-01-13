TESLA w/The Cringe & The Raskins
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
AEG Live Presents
TESLA
with special guests The Cringe and The Raskins
Wednesday, February 8
Doors Open at 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
30 years strong, multi-platinum selling rock band TESLA brings their legendary live show to The Pabst. One of the greatest bands to emerge from the 80s, TESLA’s unique brand of ‘blues metal’ has helped them rack up massive hits including ‘Love Song’, ‘What You Give’, ‘Signs’ and many more. Thanks to their die-hard, loyal fan base and their younger generation offspring, TESLA continues to tour to sold-out crowds around the world.