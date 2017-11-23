Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet at The Iron Horse Hotel

Take the stress out of this Thanksgiving, and let Smyth do the cooking. Join our table between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Thanksgiving to remember. From Brioche French Toast to Spiced Butternut Squash Soup to Honey-Bourbon Glazed Ham and House-Brined Turkey, The Iron Horse Hotel has all of your favorites. Plus, our made-to-order omelet and waffle bar ensures that there’s something for everyone in your party. End the meal with desserts like Pumpkin Pie, Kringle or Mini Doughnuts– or a little bit of everything! Call 414.831.4615 to reserve your spot, and then sit back and relax. We’ve got you covered.

November 23, 2017

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$39.99 per person // $16 youth