Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet at The Iron Horse Hotel
Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Take the stress out of this Thanksgiving, and let Smyth do the cooking. Join our table between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Thanksgiving to remember. From Brioche French Toast to Spiced Butternut Squash Soup to Honey-Bourbon Glazed Ham and House-Brined Turkey, The Iron Horse Hotel has all of your favorites. Plus, our made-to-order omelet and waffle bar ensures that there’s something for everyone in your party. End the meal with desserts like Pumpkin Pie, Kringle or Mini Doughnuts– or a little bit of everything! Call 414.831.4615 to reserve your spot, and then sit back and relax. We’ve got you covered.
November 23, 2017
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$39.99 per person // $16 youth