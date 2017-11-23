Thanksgiving Brunch and Dinner at Kil@wat

Feast with family and friends at Kil@wat’s incredible Thanksgiving brunch or four-course dinner. Bringing together traditional favorites and adventurous new creations, this will be a Thanksgiving to remember.

Brunch will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dinner will be served from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $49 per person; $69 with wine pairings. For reservations call (414) 291-4793.