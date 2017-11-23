Thanksgiving at Milwaukee ChopHouse
Milwaukee ChopHouse 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join us at the Milwaukee ChopHouse for a thoughtfully prepared Thanksgiving feast on Thursday November 23rd. Our chef will be serving a beautiful three-course pre-fixe menu. It will play on the traditional Thanksgiving meal along with special added touches and a glass of wine for $45 per guest. Come give thanks at the ChopHouse!
Info
Milwaukee ChopHouse 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Misc. Events